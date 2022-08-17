Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $77.94 million and $14.41 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013578 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
