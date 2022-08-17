Xuez (XUEZ) Price Tops $0.0040

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Xuez has a market cap of $17,402.93 and $29,292.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,347,731 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,297 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xuez

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

