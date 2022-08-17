XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,383.80

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,383.80 ($40.89) and traded as low as GBX 2,135 ($25.80). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,225 ($26.88), with a volume of 34,432 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 4,020 ($48.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £463.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,118.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,783.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,383.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 0.63%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.46%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

