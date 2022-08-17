WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, hitting C$158.69. 69,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

