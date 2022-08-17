Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

