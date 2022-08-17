Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.91. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.