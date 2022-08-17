Wrapmanager Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USXF opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

