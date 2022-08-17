Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

About Workiva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.