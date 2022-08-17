WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 33,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 86,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $14,356,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.