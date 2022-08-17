WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000.

