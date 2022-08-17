Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $814,275.00

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Wilder World has a market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $814,275.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

