Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

