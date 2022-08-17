Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $15.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

WLK stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. Westlake has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

