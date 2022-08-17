WePower Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $521,291.14 and $742.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WePower has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WePower

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

