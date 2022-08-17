WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

