Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Amedisys by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

