Wealth Alliance Sells 719 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

