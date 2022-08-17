Wealth Alliance Sells 511 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

Thor Industries Price Performance

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.