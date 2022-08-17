Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,624,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 184,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.