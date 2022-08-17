Wealth Alliance Purchases 206 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.