Wealth Alliance Purchases 105 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Globant were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

