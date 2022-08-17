Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

