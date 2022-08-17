Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 1,392 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HII opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $237.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

