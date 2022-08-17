Wealth Alliance Buys 275 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

