Wealth Alliance Buys 2,564 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of BRT Apartments worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

