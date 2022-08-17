Waves Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Waves has a market capitalization of $648.61 million and approximately $138.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00024744 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017247 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005245 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,080,166 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
