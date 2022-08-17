Waves Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Waves has a market capitalization of $648.61 million and approximately $138.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00024744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,080,166 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.