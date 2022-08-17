Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.80

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HCC opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

