Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $151.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

