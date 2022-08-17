Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.4 %

WBA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

