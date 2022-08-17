Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

