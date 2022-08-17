W Bradley Bickham Sells 3,797 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

