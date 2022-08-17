VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 2.5%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

