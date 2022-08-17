Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.50 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $89.50 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

