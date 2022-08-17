Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

