Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
