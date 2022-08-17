Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. 109,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.