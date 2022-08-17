Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

