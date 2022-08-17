Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $599.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

