Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $599.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)
