Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £146.80 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:VCT traded down GBX 34 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,809 ($21.86). 39,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,034. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,257.41. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,793.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

