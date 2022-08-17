VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.
VGI Partners Global Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
