Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

