Veil (VEIL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $298,288.04 and approximately $95.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.65 or 0.99944894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00219848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00256078 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

