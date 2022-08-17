Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.53

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.53 and last traded at $167.53, with a volume of 9579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

