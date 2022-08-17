Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.31.

