Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 677.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

