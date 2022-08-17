Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Cut by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.40. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

