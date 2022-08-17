Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 21,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,994. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.