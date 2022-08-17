Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,899 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of Annaly Capital Management worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

