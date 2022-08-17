Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $395.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.77 and a 200-day moving average of $383.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

