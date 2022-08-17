Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.56 on Monday. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

