Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. 131,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,926,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEC. Citigroup cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

